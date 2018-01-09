Whole30 Fans Slam Kelly Ripa’s ‘Obnoxious’ Attitude Towards Eating Plan

Kelly Ripa has come under fire from followers of the Whole30 eating plan program, after what they felt was “obnoxious” behavior toward it on her morning show.

Melissa Hartwig, the creator of the program, appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning, and showed off some of the Meal30 meal alternatives to traditional family meals and snacks.

After the show, Hartwig posted a photo of herself with Ripa on Instagram and wrote, “This morning I spent 4-1 / 2 minutes on the [Live with Kelly and Ryan] show talking [Whole30]. And they kept calling it a ‘diet,’ and you keep sending me DMs wishing they would not.”

“I get it. Thank you for your fierce loyalty to the spirit of the Whole30. But in a 4-minute segment broadcast to 10 million people, ‘diet’ translates and attention-grabs in a way that ‘reset’ or ‘program’ does not,” Hartwig then added.

Lastly, Hartwig let her followers know that she does “not object to them doing it,” and explained, “I got my talking points in (it’s a 30-day elimination and reintroduction, it’s all about how you feel, whole foods, zero mention of weight loss), and they featured the food, website, and books.”

Her Whole30 fans were not having it, however, instead digging into Ripa for what they felt was a rude attitude toward Hartwig and the program.

“I thought [Kelly Ripa] was a little rough this morning. I was disappointed that she seemed to make a joke out of every point made. It’s unfortunate that it is a change in lifestyle and a ‘diet’ could not come through,” one follower wrote.

“I was not thinking about the word diet but I was thinking Kelly was rude / ignorant about Whole 30 years before you got on stage,” commented another, while someone else said, “You have a great job considering that Kelly has been a little confrontational- can not believe she ate that Frito.”

Overall, Hartwig didn’t seem offended by her interaction with Ripa, and even joked that she was just excited to have had an opportunity to meet actor Liam Neeson, who was also on the show Monday alongside her.