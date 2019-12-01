‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Recent Sighting Following Emergency Surgery Sparks Spirited Response From Fans

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has his legion of fans, and they were excited to see him doing better after his emergency surgery. The longtime game show host was taken to the hospital on Nov. 7 for surgery to correct a blocked intestine. On Friday, Sajak was spotted at the Washington Capitals game with his daughter Maggie.

The 73-year-old Sajak, a die-hard fan of the NHL team, was seen wearing a Capitals hat, with a red Capitals sweater. NBC Sports Washington commentary Craig Laughlin even commented on Sajak’s appearance during the third period.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Always great to see Pat around the arena,” Laughlin said. “Loves his hockey. He’s getting better. He says the worst has passed Joe B after that surgery so well wishes to Pat and the family.”

On Thursday, Sajak tweeted about enjoying Thanksgiving with his family.

“At our Thanksgiving meal today we discussed politics (‘Who votes for more cranberries?’), gender issues (‘Is that a boy bird or a girl bird?’) and climate change (‘That oven is making it warm in here!’). Hope you’re having a good one, too!” he joked.

“I’m planning another Earth-friendly Thanksgiving. After over-indulging on our traditional turkey dinner, I plan to take a long nap instead of burning fossil fuel in my car,” Sajak added in another Thanksgiving tweet.

Back on Nov. 8, the Wheel of Fortune team announced that they canceled the Thursday, Nov. 7 taping. Production resumed the next day, with co-host Vanna White stepping up to host solo.

“Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the statement read. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

After hearing that Sajak was doing well, his fans rushed to Facebook to celebrate.

“Glad to see Pat back in action,” one fan wrote.

“So happy he’s feeling better…He looks good,” another wrote.

“Prayers for a speedy recovery!!” one fan chimed in.

“So happy you are feeling better,” another wrote.

“Take it slow & easy, Pat. See You in the year 2020,” another added.

Sajak has been hosting the syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune began in 1982, making him the longest-running television game show host in history. He has filmed more than 7,000 episodes, passing the mark in May 2018. White has also been on the show since 1982.

Photo credit: Getty Images