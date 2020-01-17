‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Reveals He Bought Donald Trump Impeachment Pen

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has a souvenir to remember the ongoing impeachment trial. On Thursday, the game show host took to Twitter to reveal that he had recently acquired a President Donald Trump impeachment pen, setting the comments section alight with fans cracking jokes. His tweet came just after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent the two impeachment articles against the president to the Senate for trial.

Just bought an impeachment pen on eBay. Is it considered a donation? — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 16, 2020

“I have been watching you my whole life (on TV) and I had no clue how salty you are,” tweeted one fan in response to Sajak’s tweet. “I love it!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You can write it off as a LOSS on your taxes, I think,” wrote another.

“That was a waste of a penny, even if you found it on the sidewalk,” responded a third person.

“I suppose it depends on who gets your money,” wrote another person. “Keep up the great posts, Pat! You’re a ray of sunshine in a gloomy twitterland!”

Sajak did not reveal if he had purchased the pen himself or if he had somehow managed to get his hands on one of the rare souvenir pens bearing her name that Pelosi used to sign impeachment articles and a resolution naming House managers of the upcoming impeachment trial on Wednesday. A number of identical pens had also been handed out to those in attendance.

Although the action caused plenty of controversy, NBC Montana reports that souvenir pens “are swag in Washington” and “can be seen framed and hung in lobbies across the city as trophies of proximity to power.” However, they are typically handed out under more celebratory circumstances and not during impeachment proceedings.

Pelosi’s signature sent the articles of impeachment to the trial, where Trump will be tried on two charges. In December, the House of Representatives impeached him in a vote of 230 to 197 (and one present vote) on abuse of power and in a vote of 229 to 198 (and one present vote) for obstruction of Congress.

The seven House Democrats who will be prosecuting the impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate are Reps. Adam Schiff of California; Jerry Nadler of New York; Hakeem Jeffries of New York; Jason Crow of Colorado; Zoe Lofgren of California; Val Demings of Florida; and Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

The impeachment trial is set to begin on Tuesday; it’s not yet clear if witnesses will be called.