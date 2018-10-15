What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Baby Could Be Named

It was announced on Monday, Oct. 15 that Meghan Markle is currently pregnant with her first child, confirming weeks of speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting.

The baby is due in the spring, and excited fans are already predicting potential names, with the upcoming infant’s moniker sure to pay tribute to its royal lineage in some way, as royal baby names usually do.

If Markle gives birth to a son, Arthur, after the famous King Arthur, is currently in one of the top betting spots, with some speculating that Prince Harry may also name a son after himself. Philip is also an early favorite for a boy, which would name the young royal after Harry’s grandfather, as is James.

If the couple welcomes a girl, it’s possible that they, like Prince William and Kate Middleton, will name their daughter in tribute to Harry and William’s mother, Diana — the Duke and Duchess’ daughter, Princess Charlotte, has Diana as one of her middle names. Alice, which was a favorite for Middleton’s third child should she have had a girl, and Victoria, after the late monarch, are also current favorites for a girl.

“At this stage Diana, Arthur, and Alice, which was favourite at different stages for Kate and William’s babies, are the 12/1 front runners,” a spokesperson for Betfair told Bustle. “However, with months until the baby is born, those odds will shorten, change, and other names will come to the forefront.”

Of course, it’s not certain that Harry and Markle will choose a name from Harry’s royal lineage, as Markle has been doing things her own way as a royal ever since marrying Harry in May. As for their child’s last name, while royals don’t typically use a surname, it’s possible their children will use Harry’s Dukedom, Sussex, as their surname. They could also go by Mountbatten-Windsor, which is the official surname for every descendant of the Queen and Prince Philip.

Along with a regal name, the baby will also have a royal title, which could depend on a decision made by the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess’ first child won’t be a prince or princess like cousins Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, but will instead be referred to as Lord or Lady, according to a Letters Patent King George V passed in 1917.

“…the grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms,” the Letters Patent states, via the Independent.

However, the Queen could issue a new Letters Patent, as she did before Princess Charlotte’s birth, that would change the title of Markle and Harry’s little one. In 2012 the Queen issued a Letters Patent that stated, “all the children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales should have and enjoy the style, title and attribute of royal highness with the titular dignity of Prince or Princess prefixed to their Christian names or with such other titles of honour”.

Markle’s pregnancy announcement was made on Kensington Palace’s social media accounts, sharing that the Duchess is due in Spring 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the Palace tweeted.

