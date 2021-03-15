What Is Trevor Noah’s Net Worth

Trevor Noah has been making headlines for his pop culture takes as of late, and he surely will again on Sunday, as he’s set to host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS. Most people know his work from Comedy Central, hosting The Daily Show since 2015. With Noah being a TV regular, fans are wondering what his net worth is.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 37-year-old TV host and comedian has a net worth of $100 million. The outlet also points out that his salary is set at $16 million after signing a contract extension with Viacom (now Paramount) in 2017. When Noah began hosting The Daily Show, he was making around $5-8 million per year.

https://twitter.com/CBS/status/1509327154462437378?s=20&t=dliT5wORkmoBp4LxPD6C7Q

Noah has had a lot of success and still has his best years ahead of him. In an interview with Harvard Business Review in 2018, the South African native talked about how he became a comedian. “I always felt an innate joy making people laugh,” he said. “I always loved performing. And then somebody paid me to do it—as a profession. But I loved it before I earned any money, so I think it was always going to be my natural course.”

Noah’s success as a comedian led to him getting the gig at The Daily Show. And that opportunity led to other projects, including hosting The Grammys in 2021 and 2022. Noah is also starting to build his film resume. He recent had roles in Coming 2 America and Black Panther.