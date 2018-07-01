What Is Sylvester Stallone’s Net Worth

The investigation into Sylvester Stallone‘s sex crime allegations has revealed the actor’s startling net worth.

Stallone is facing accusations of an unidentified sex crime dating back to the 1990s. The Santa Monica Police Department has revealed very few details about the case, though according to a report by the Daily Mail, they have confirmed Stallone’s net worth is about $400 million.

Stallone has built his massive fortune as one of the pre-eminent action movie stars over the last several decades. Beginning with the first Rocky film in 1976, Stallone became one of the most iconic figures in hard-hitting action films. Stallone has the unique distinction of carrying multiple franchises, including Rocky, Rambo and The Expendables.

Still, in the wake of the Me Too movement, that success and accolades aren’t enough to shield Stallone from the accusations he is facing. Lt. Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Department spoke to CNN, confirming that the incident described by the alleged victim took place in the 1990s. He declined to confirm any details about what the alleged crime was or who the alleged victim was, but the fact that the department is thoroughly pursuing the investigation seems to indicate that it falls within the California statute of limitations.

Stallone continues to deny the accusations entirely, mostly through statements made by his lawyers.

“My client categorically denies the allegations,” said attorney Martin Singer. “It’s outrageous that the DA’s office and PD would announce this information because it makes the public think that there’s something there.”

While Singer thought the case should not have gone public at all, he did explain a few more vague details to reporters. He claimed that the accuser had a consensual relationship with Stallone in the 1980s, and that these allegations are a misrepresentation of that affair.

“It’s not appropriate to try to ruin someone by doing this,” he added.

California police — especially those in Los Angeles and surrounding areas — have faced an influx of old sexual misconduct cases since October, when the Me Too movement began. Unfortunately, many are irrelevant to criminal investigations now, as they fall outside of the statute of limitations. However, in 2016, California revised their laws on some sex crimes — particularly rape, forcible sodomy and molestation of a child. The idea was to make these prosecutable regardless of when they allegedly happened.

Still, the revised rules around the statute of limitations only apply to crimes that were still within their expiration date as of Jan. 1, 2017. This means that many of the revelations that made headlines in the last several months can have no legal ramifications.