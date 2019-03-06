Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth: What to Know

Kylie Jenner may have risen to fame as part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family, but she’s already breaking records as the world’s youngest billionaire.

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul topped Forbes annual list of richest “self-made” women in 2018, and Tuesday, was included on the magazine’s 2019 list as the world’s youngest billionaire as well as the “youngest self-made billionaire of all time,” coming in at number 2,057 on the list of 2,153 people.

Jenner, whose new estimated net worth is $1 billion, took the coveted spot from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who earned the spot at 23. Also on the youngest billionaire list for 2018 are Alexandra Andersen and sister Katharina, who own a Norwegian holding company, and Snapchat creator Evan Spiegel.

Forbes is crediting Jenner’s rise to such incredible wealth not to her role on the hit E! reality show, but to her wildly successful makeup company, which she founded in 2015 with the Kylie Lip Kits. The brand has since expanded to include a range of cosmetics such as blush, highlighter and eyeshadow palattes, with a setting powder line soon to launch.

Jenner’s big sister, Kim Kardashian, also made Forbes 2018 list, but with just over a third of her sister’s fortune, what Forbes lists as a net worth at $350 million.

The magazine estimated in 2018 that Kylie Cosmetics brought in an estimated $360 million, and that the company as a whole was worth $900 million. With Jenner owning 100 percent of the company, the rise to billionaire status was only a matter of time for the young reality personality.

Also bringing in a significant amount of money is the Kardashian-Jenner family’s deal with E!, which they renewed in October 2017 for $150 million for five more seasons of the show.

In the 2018 cover story with Forbes, Jenner explained that she would be willing to pass down her makeup empire to 1-year-old daughter Stormi, but only “if she’s into it.”

While being interviewed by mom Kris Jenner for Love Magazine‘s Spring/Summer 2018 issue, Kris asked her daughter, “It’s estimated that in the next few years you could have the biggest beauty brand in the world. How do you think that phenomenon happened?”

“I think truly, I put a lot of hard work into this,” Kylie responded. “It’s not like I’m doing this to make money. I don’t even think about that part. This is just something authentic to me.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season on Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: David Crotty / Contributor, Getty