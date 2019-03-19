Wendy Williams: ‘Today’ Show Alum Tamron Hall ‘Proud’ of Talk Show Host’s Addiction Confession

Tamron Hall is in awe of talk show host Wendy Williams following her honest discussion about addiction.

The talk show host made headlines after Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show when she spoke openly about her battle with sobriety, and sharing the news to remain an “open and truthful person” for her fans.

The former Today show host took to Twitter shortly after Williams’ reveal to compliment her bravery for speaking out about her addiction issues.

Proud of @WendyWilliams for taking this major step! Her journey will inspire so many people in the same situation… using her voice for good. https://t.co/QnNXirQq9Q — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 19, 2019

“Proud of [Wendy Williams] for taking this major step! Her journey will inspire so many people in the same situation… using her voice for good,” Hall wrote on social media Tuesday morning.

Fans of both television hosts replied to Hall’s message, also commending Williams for her honesty.

“It takes a lot of courage to do what she did.very. Very commendable and certainly very inspiring action,” one Twitter follower wrote.

“Thank you. Girlfriend this is bravery, showing your scars,” another user commented.

“Very proud of her for standing on her own two feet and starting this process of healing. She is truly an inspiration! Much love and prayers to you Miss Wendy!!” A third user wrote.

The Ask Wendy author delivered an empowering speech during the episode, opening up about struggling with cocaine addiction.

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she told viewers. “When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you – two hours a day or [so], to take care of my body.”

“You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she continued. “I want you to know more of the story. So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this.”

She also revealed that only her husband and son knew that she was seeking treatment.

“After I finished my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family,” she continued. “They hog the TV and watch soccer, we talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them.”

Her reveal comes just a few days after she launched a national resource hotline, 1-888-5HUNTER (1-888-548-6837), to help those suffering from addiction problems.