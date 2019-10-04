Wendy Williams to Pay Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter $250,000 in Divorce

Wendy Williams has reportedly agreed to pay $250,000 to her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, to help find him a new home. The daytime talk show host has reached an “interim financial agreement as part of their divorce proceeding,” reports Page Six, citing court documents.

The documents reportedly state that Williams must pay the $250,000 to help Hunter “secure new living arrangements.”

The divorce, which Williams filed for in April following cheating allegations on Hunter’s part, is not yet finalized. The two were married for 21 years and share 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. In her filing, Williams said that was “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation between the parties” after reports surfaced that Hunter’s mistress gave birth.

Williams sought for their marital property to be divided equally and to establish a child support amount. Hunter responded by seeking spousal support and attorney fees from Williams, and admitted the marriage was over.

In August, the couple’s New Jersey mansion went up for sale, but The Blast reports that the public listing drew so much attention that the real estate agent was asked to “take it off the market” immediately.

Williams has moved into a high-rise luxury apartment in New York City while she continues to film The Wendy Williams Show, which was recently renewed for two more seasons and where she fired Hunter as an executive producer.

During Wednesday’s episode of the talk show, the 55-year-old joked about her “Hot Topics” segment with her audience in reference to Hunter’s new daughter with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

“I used to say this as a joke on ‘Hot Topics’: Poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn’t it?” Williams joked. “Turnabout’s a fair game, and I’m a fair game player and a straight shooter, too. Pow, pow!”

Williams’ producer then praised her for “living in her truth” before the Ask Wendy author continued to throw shade. “Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable,” she said, mimicking Hudson rocking a crying baby. “That’s what you get!”