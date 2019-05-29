Wendy Williams Reportedly Thinks Iggy Azalea Shouldn’t Be Concerned About Those Leaked Photos

Wendy Williams is weighing in on Iggy Azalea‘s leaked topless photos, and advising her to simply brush the fiasco off.

The daytime talk show host and Ask Wendy author addressed the issue, which was prompted after someone “stole” unpublished outtakes from the rapper’s 2016 GQ photoshoot, during her Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday.

According to Williams, the leaks are nothing to get heated about, as she claimed Azalea’s body looks “amazing.” Williams, according to Celebrity Insider, also stated that the leaked images offer good promotion for the 28-year-old rapper’s upcoming album, which caused the daytime host to question whether or not Azalea herself was behind the leak.

Despite Williams’ advise, Azalea doesn’t seem too keen on taking it, as she promised in a since-deleted tweet on Monday to take legal action against the culprit.

“I fully intended on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions [and] the way it impacts my life,” she wrote.

Azalea also explained the circumstances surrounding the photos, revealing that they were meant as a “birthday gift” for her plastic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, who had performed her breast augmentation procedure. However, the uncensored version of the photos were never meant to be made public.

“A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand, etc., covering their breasts etc. I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity,” Azalea explained. “I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering [my breasts] would be considered for print.”

The rapper added that she had ever consented to taking topless pictures for potential release” and that it was her “understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures.”

“There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot,” she continued. “I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected.”

According to Nino Muñoz, the photographer of the 2016 photo shoot, the images were “stolen and published” without his permission. As with Azalea, Muñoz also promised to take legal action, writing that “there is currently an investigation underway.”

Currently, GQ has not yet commented on the leaks and an exact source of the leaks has not yet been identified.