Wendy Williams Tells Kenya Moore to ‘Shut up’ Following ‘RHOA’ Marriage Breakdown

Talk show host Wendy Williams had some strong words for Real Housewives of Atlanta cast-member Kenya Moore following a recent Real Housewives episode.

In the episode, Moore was seen pleading with producers and explaining to them that Marc Daly, her new husband, wasn’t used to all the pressure of reality TV and that the camera’s constantly following them was making him uncomfortable.

According to Celebrity Insider, she even wept and told them that she didn’t want the circumstance to be the cause of her getting a divorce.

Williams, with seemingly no empathy for Moore, shared her blunt and brutally honest opinion on her talk show.

“Shut up. I don’t even know if she’s really married, but if you are really married, then you’re just beginning,” Williams reportedly said. “You want to know the pressure of being married in the public eye? I believe nothing she said. They need to kick her off the show.”

“You live in Atlanta, your man lives in Brooklyn. If you want to have a real marriage, you have to be in the same town, in the same house, in the same bed,” Williams concluded.

Ironically, Williams is said to be dealing with marriage pressures in the “public eye” herself, as it’s rumored that her husband has been having an affair with a 32-year-old masseuse named Sharina Hudson.

It is even rumored that Hudson may be pregnant. Sources close to Williams reportedly said that the whole situation has taken a major emotional toll on the host, and that the stress of it all could even be the real reason for why she passed out on live television last month.