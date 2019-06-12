Wendy Williams Spotted out in NYC With New Boyfriend Following Divorce From Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams has been spotted out in New York City with her new boyfriend, following her divorce from ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

See the photo here

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to PEOPLE, 54-year-old Williams and her 27-year-old beau Marc Tomblin were seen out shopping, with Williams rocking a bright pink coast with ruffles and Tomblin sporting a hoodie and jeans.

The pair began spending time together after Williams filed for divorce from Hunter, and recently went public with their casual romance.

Williams and Hunter split after it became that he had an affair and fathered a child with his mistress.

The situations reportedly caused Williams a great deal of stress and led to a severe bout of emotional health issues.

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby,” a source said earlier this year describe what had been going on.

“Sharina went into labor on Sunday [and] is believed to have given birth late on Sunday or in the early hours of Monday,” the source added. “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken an furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

Williams eventually bounced back and was initially linked to DJ Boof, which she publicly spoke about on her show.

“The invitations for social events just keep pouring into my phone. They really do,” she told her audience. “I was minding my own business last night, I was reading my book. All of a sudden my cell phone rings, and it’s DJ Boof, asking me out for dinner.”

“Just at that time, I got a knock at my door — my foie gras and Ting were delivered. So I’m like, Boof or food? Both, right,” Williams continued. “I set up my meal while I told Boof, ‘I’ll see you over the weekend, pick me up on time.’ “

More recently, Williams has spoken candidly about her situation with Hunter and how she’s moving on, saying, “Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years. Where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life.”