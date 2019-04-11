Wendy Williams Spotted With No Ring During Show Amid Divorce News

Wendy Williams made a public statement about the end of her marriage to Kevin Hunter, by not wearing her wedding ring.

The television host notably chose to wear a floral looking ring on her left finger in place of the giant diamond ring she received from her husband during Thursday’s new episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

Though she did not address her love life during the episode, Williams showed she is ready to move on from the relationship and even advised the audience on their own personal lives during the second half of the installment.

Shortly after the new episode aired, Williams’ attorney confirmed to Page Six she had filed for divorce after more than two decades of marriage.

The split comes after years of rumors that Hunter had been unfaithful with a woman who gave birth to a baby last month.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Hunter was the one who wanted to separate “so that they would be free to live their own lives.” But Williams, who reportedly filed the papers, wanted to fight for their relationship to continue.

“Wendy has begged Kevin to stay with her,” the insider told the outlet. “It’s been a very long, sad, vicious cycle.”

Williams addressed her long-rumored marital woes in an episode of the talk show, telling her viewers she had no plans to take her ring off any time soon.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband. Don’t ask me about mine,” she said, pointing to her wedding ring. “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

However, she did admit in her 2001 book, Wendy’s Got the Heat that she would leave her husband if he ever got another woman pregnant.

Reports of the separation comes weeks after Williams admitted on camera that she had been living in a sober house during her long, health-related hiatus from the show.

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” Williams said back in March. “I want you to know more of the story. So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this.”

Her reveal led to many reports about Hunter’s alleged infidelity with Sharina Hudson, as well as frequent run-ins with paparazzi where Williams was spotted without her wedding ring at times when she was not filming her show.