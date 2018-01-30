Wendy Williams Shreds Kim Kardashian for NSFW Photos: ‘Kanye Does Not Pay Attention to You’

After her scandalous photo spree sparked a feud with Lindsay Lohan when her “confusing” “Bo Derek” braids sparked criticism of cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian is now getting slammed by Wendy Williams.

The Wendy Williams show host weighed in on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb’s latest photos on the “Hot Topics” segment of her show Tuesday, eliciting a shocked response from many in her audience.

“Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation,” Williams began, referring to Kardashian’s husband Kanye West. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

She continued in on her criticism of the KKW Beauty CEO, who recently welcomed her third baby, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate earlier this month.

“Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore,” Williams continued. “That would be like Cardi B returning to the pole on a Saturday night or something like that. There were a lot of racy pictures; We saw full boob… sure she has a beautiful body, but so what. Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way.”

Williams then defended Lohan, whom the 37-year-old reality star called out for her “confusing” accent that seemed to appear in November 2016. Lohan appeared on Williams’ show earlier this month.

“No, excuse me, she did not have the foreign accent when she was here,” the talk show host said. “Lindsay is back and ready to be back on top.”

Kardashian has never shied away from clapping back at the people who come for her, so her response to Williams is surely forthcoming. And sister Khloé Kardashian is here for her sassy side the whole way.

“I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly’s Instagram’s from the day!” Khloé wrote on Twitter Monday. “Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY.”

“Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I’m just living for it all,” the pregnant 33-year-old continued. “Confidence looks great on you Keeks.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@thewendyshow