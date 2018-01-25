Wendy Williams Says She’s ‘Sick of This #Metoo Movement’

Wendy Williams is making waves again, this time for going on her talk show and saying that she is “sick of this #Metoo movement.”

During the “Hot Topics” segment of The Wendy Williams Show, the host made the shocking statement, adding, “I love that people are speaking up for the first time and speaking out and everything, but now it’s got, I look at all men like you’re a #MeToo, all of them, all of them, which is not fair.”

“And they’re asking everybody at the Grammys to wear a white rose to support the #MeToo,” she continued before moving on to another topic, according to Too Fab.

Earlier in the show she made some additional statements that were equally as controversial, regarding a movement to get R. Kelly concerts canceled.

“It’s not gonna work. Black people are not very good at protesting, not since the King march,” said Williams. “It’s not going to work.”

“See there’s so many people that are like, ‘He didn’t do it,’ or whatever. The #MeToo movement hasn’t affected R. Kelly, because R. Kelly, he wasn’t a #MeToo,” she added.

“Aaliyah voluntarily married him when she was 15 years old. And her parents voluntarily let her do it, when she was 15 years old. And that little girl that I saw with my own eye balls that he urinated on and he had his way with, was there at his house, she let it go down,” Williams finally said, then moving on to share her MeToo movement opinion.

The 53-year-old television personality is no stranger to controversial statements and harsh tones, as just last year she had some strong words for Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore following a Real Housewives episode.

In the episode, Moore was seen pleading with producers and explaining to them that Marc Daly, her new husband, wasn’t used to all the pressure of reality TV and that the camera’s constantly following them was making him uncomfortable.

According to Celebrity Insider, she even wept and told them that she didn’t want the circumstance to be the cause of her getting a divorce. Williams, with seemingly no empathy for Moore, shared her blunt and brutally honest opinion on her talk show.

“Shut up. I don’t even know if she’s really married, but if you are really married, then you’re just beginning,” Williams reportedly said. “You want to know the pressure of being married in the public eye? I believe nothing she said. They need to kick her off the show.”

“You live in Atlanta, your man lives in Brooklyn. If you want to have a real marriage, you have to be in the same town, in the same house, in the same bed,” Williams concluded.