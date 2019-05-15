Wendy Williams Shuts Down Recently Launched Drug Abuse Charity Built With Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter

Amid her ongoing divorce battle with estranged husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams has shut down The Hunter Foundation, the organization she had started with him dedicated to helping those suffering from substance abuse.

The author and daytime talk show host announced the news during the Wednesday, May 15 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, during which she read an official statement announcing the dissolution of the organization and stated that she “remains committed to helping others in the struggles of life.”

“While accepting her new reality, many things in her life have changed,” the statement continued, according to Page Six.

Williams added that she will remain dedicated to “other foundations,” and a source claimed that the decision to shut down The Hunter Foundation stems from the talk show host’s wish to no longer associate herself with Hunter, whom she filed for divorce from on April 11 after rumors surfaced that he had welcomed a child with his alleged mistress.

Hunter had been fired as executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show and axed as Williams’ manager shortly after, though details of how the estranged couple would handle their various other affairs had remained largely unknown.

According to The Hunter Foundation’s website, Williams and Hunter had launched the organization in 2014 “to provide grants and in-kind services for youths and families suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse.”

The announcement that the charity would be shut down comes just months after Williams revealed that the organization, in a partnership with T.R.U.S.T., had launched a national resource hotline, 1-888-5HUNTER (1-888-548-6837), to aid those suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse.

“The Hunter Foundation launched a 24-hour nationwide hotline to offer treatment resources to get help for you if you happen to be addicted to drugs and substance abusing,” Williams said at the time. “What you do is you call, and your call will be answered by specially-trained, certified recovery coaches. These people will provide you, should you want help, with referrals and treatment facilities. If that’s you, we’re here to help.”

The hotline, which is still taking calls, according to The Blast, is staffed with certified recovery coaches who help match callers with lists of treatment facilities including detox, rehabilitation, sober living, and outpatient centers throughout the country. The hotline also provides educational resources to those suffering drug addiction or substance abuse, as well as loved ones and family members.

Williams, who had revealed earlier this year that she was living in a sober living home, reportedly told staff on Tuesday, May 14 that the foundation was ending.

Hunter has not yet commented on the news.