‘The Wendy Williams Show’: Blac Chyna Claims Rob Kardashian Is a ‘Better Lover’ Than Tyga

Blac Chyna’s relationship Rob Kardashian is long over, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t recall it fondly. Things didn’t end well for the exes, but it appears there were moments of real love between them.

Blac Chyna, 31, appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday according to Us Weekly, and shared a little insight into her romance with the youngest Kardashian sibling. Williams admitted that she believed Blac Chyna was dating him “to get back at the whole family.” The mother-of-two was adamant that was not the case, telling Williams, “It didn’t happen that way.” The former reality TV personality also talked about her relationship with Tyga, comparing his skills in the bedroom to Kardashian’s.

“All things considered,” Blac Chyna said. “It’s not just about the act, but how you feel about him and the snack he gets you afterwards and do you spoon.”

She went on to say that “neither” was a better lover, before switching up her response.

“A better lover? Rob,” she finally admitted.

Blac Chyna also said during her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show that she was very much attracted to Kardashian, even after he gained weight. She told the daytime TV personality she wanted the 32-year-old to know “his worth” while recounting the early days of their relationship.

“It wasn’t the first night, maybe fifth,” Blac Chyna shared. “It was just different. I didn’t feel sorry for him, I wanted him to see his worth.”

Blac Chyna and Kardashian confirmed their engagement in April 2016. At the time, they had been together only a short time. A month later, Blac Chyna revealed that she was expecting a child with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality. Their daughter, Dream, was born in November 2016 and the couple split for good in February 2017.

After calling it quits, they fought over child support, according to Us. In March, Blac Chyna and Kardashian signed a child support modification order that stated that “no child support shall be payable by either party to the other.” A source said at the time that the former couple was in a better place when they reached that agreement. They had put the past behind them, and were focused mostly on being the best individual parents to their baby girl.

“They are on speaking terms, and they are working hard to have a better relationship to coparent Dream.” the insider said at the time.