Wendy Williams Shamed for Mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s Appearance

Wendy Williams recently mocked actor Joaquin Phoenix’s appearance, specifically singling out his lip area, and social media users are shaming her over it. During a segment on her daytime talk show, Williams drew attention to the physical attribute.

“When he shaves off his mustache he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate,” she said, then going on to mock the Joker star by inserting her finger into her mouth like a hook.

The moment was soon picked up by social media users, and they spent several days criticizing her for what they see as “bullying” behavior.

This needs a RT!!! 🤬🤬🤬@WendyWilliams mimics a cleft lip and palate person!! I have a cleft lip and palate, so does my son who was just born, her actions are hideous and OFFENSIVE. Promoting bullying, with her platform, that’s IRRESPONSIBLE!! #EndBullying https://t.co/ynPidLaGf5 — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 10, 2020

“As Ambassador for Cleft Lip and Palate Association @CLAPACOMMUNITY I really am disgusted by this @wendywilliams,” tweeted British TV personality, Carol Vorderman. “Mimicing a cleft lip, and making a joke about it, is disgraceful. Have you any idea the pain and operations a child with cleft must go through as they grow?”

“My niece was born with cleft palate, Wendy. It wasn’t her choice. Baby food and milk would come out her nose all the time causing her to choke. She had 5 surgeries before she was even 5 years old,” another user commented. “How is it OK to make someone for being born like this? Shame on YOU!”

Day 3

We are still waiting for a @WendyWilliams apology to the cleft community. Outside of that, seeing everyone come together on social media to rally around her comments and actions has been truly amazing. It’s clear we are making progress towards being able to #endbullying pic.twitter.com/lIXUa5i1vs — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 12, 2020

“That’s terrible. What is wrong with her? Bullying is right. Thats despicable. Only an ugly person on the inside speaks like that. Keep doing what you’re doing Adam. Cause kids with cleft lips dont get bullied enough. Horrible. @WendyWilliams apologize. It’s the very LEAST to do,” someone else tweeted.

“I have a daughter who was born with a unilateral cleft lip and gum. She’s beautiful. Too bad you’re not,” another frustrated Twitter user said.

At this time, Williams has not issued an apology.