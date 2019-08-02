Wendy Williams Selling Home She Had With Ex Kevin Hunter, but Listing Gets Hacked

Wendy Williams is saying goodbye to the home she shared with estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, prior to filing for divorce. The Wendy Williams Show host listed her 5,700-square-foot New Jersey house Thursday for $1.895 million.

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom house features a gourmet kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, home office, sports court, patio, koi pond and private master suite with a Jacuzzi tub, steam shower and private sitting room.

Williams and Hunter brought the property in 2009, 12 years after tying the knot in 1997 and 10 years after it was built in 1999. The listing appeared to be hacked by an overzealous fan on Thursday, with the words “Cheater a$s Kevin hunter and innocent wendy Williams former home” appearing in the “What I love about this home” section. The listing agent told The Blast that they were shocked to hear about the additional information and that it was “definitely hacked.”

The Ask Wendy author filed for divorce from Hunter in April after 21 years of marriage amid rumors of infidelity on Hunter’s part. His alleged mistress welcomed a baby a month before the breakup news. Williams and Hunter are parents to 18-year-old son Kevin Jr.

The 55-year-old talk show host broke down during a July 23 interview on The Karen Hunter Show where she was asked if she believes she and Kevin, who was an executive producer of her show, will reconcile. “No, don’t ask!” she responded. “No!”

“Girl, no. Don’t ask. I know what you’re saying, but my family is good, and we’ll always be family,” Williams continued.

Williams recently put to bed rumors that she was set to appear on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York City, and managed to shade Hunter at the same time.

“No, I will not be a Real Housewife of New York,” she said during Wednesday’s episode of her eponymous talk show, much to her audience’s dismay.

“Excuse me!” she fired back. “I have a purple chair of my own.” She vowed to continue spilling tea to her fans via her own show, which allows her to share exactly what she wants.

“You’re not coming into my apartment,” she said. “You’re not checking out who I date.”

“Wendy is not a housewife. In fact, she’s not even a wife!” she continued. However, she did tease that she’d “rather be a wife than a girlfriend, so… to be continued.”