Wendy Williams Pushes Back Return to Talk Show Once Again

Wendy Williams has once again delayed her return to daytime television following her injury.

The daytime talk show host, who is recovering from a shoulder injury she suffered in December, will now return to tape The Wendy Williams show on Jan. 21.

The new date comes a week later than the previously announced return date, according to Variety.

The show has been in reruns since Dec. 24, but is still expected to resume with new episodes on Jan. 14, with a panel of “Hot Talkers” taking over hosting duties until Williams returns.

“As she has for the past 10 years, Wendy delivers an incomparable live talk show day in and day out and we want to give her the best opportunity to heal and recover,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein told the outlet in a statement. “Wendy has our complete and unwavering support and we look forward to her return to the iconic purple chair.”

Williams first announced her break from the show in December, after revealing an upper-arm injury. At the time, the host missed her Dec. 17 taping, then returned to work the next day, hosting new episodes through the end of that week.

She then made a statement when fans began complaining about odd behavior on the show.

“I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar. I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price.”

“I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week,” she continued. “I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%.”

Panelists for next week’s episodes of the show will be revealed on Monday.

The Wendy Williams Show is currently in its 10th season. The series airs on Fox owned stations nationwide. Williams made headlines in 2018 several times for numerous health issues, including her struggles with Graves’ disease.