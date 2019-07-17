Wendy Williams Posts Photo of Herself Receiving Lymphedema Treatment, and Fans Chime in With Support

Wendy Williams is putting her health first and showing fans what her life now looks like after being diagnosed with lymphedema earlier this month. Williams had revealed last week that she had been diagnosed with the incurable illness, which causes swelling in the arms and legs. She had also revealed that she purchased an at-home machine for treatment.

On Tuesday, the daytime talk show host took to Instagram to share of photo of herself receiving her daily 45-minute treatment for the chronic illness, Williams seen lying on a couch beside the large Flexitouch device with tubes used to stimulate the lymphatic system.

“Just Wendy with lymphedema machine. 45min every day. #lymphedema #flexitouch #gethelp,” Williams captioned the photo.

Williams’ continued openness about her health has drawn support from fans, many taking to the comments section of the Tuesday post to offer her kind words and well wishes.

“You are the strongest, realest celebrity in the game!” one person wrote. “We love You & are all praying for You.”

“This breaks my heart. Because she doesn’t deserve this,” another fan commented. “But she will get through this. And she looks fabulous as hell doing it.”

“Love that you’re taking care of yourself and living life!” wrote a third. “Everyone goes through problems and you are handlng your business like a boss! Congratulations!”

“Thank you for showing that picture,” added another. “We need strong advocates to make this disease known. God bless.”

Sadly, the television personality’s struggle with lymphedema isn’t her only public health battle. In February of 2018, Williams revealed that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease and hypothyroidism.

An immune system disorder that causes hypothyroidism, the overproduction of thyroid hormones, symptom of Graves’ disease include eat sensitivity, hand or finger tremors and weight loss, despite keeping up normal eating habits. Traditional treatment methods include medications, radioactive iodine therapy to destroy overactive thyroid cells or surgery.

Speaking at the Graves’ Disease & Thyroid Foundation 2018 Patients and Family Conference, Williams explained, according to Page Six, that she “had the radioactive iodine [medication], taking my pill a day, minding my own business,” though she suffered complications “back in the fall or maybe around July of last year.”

Williams’ health struggles, including a hairline fracture to her shoulder, recently forced her to take a months-long hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show, though she returned to the talk show in March of this year.