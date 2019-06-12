Wendy Williams’ New Mystery Man Identified

Just two days after first being spotted together, Wendy Williams‘ new mystery man has been identified as 27-year-old convicted felon, Marc Tomblin.

Tomblin, a financial investor and blogger according to his LinkedIn profile, was convicted and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2013, court records obtained by Bossip reveal.

Tomblin served 15 months, the lesser end of the sentence, for the two convictions, which ran concurrently. He was released in 2014.

Although he comes with a criminal history, Williams is not concerned, The Wendy Williams Show host telling TMZ Tomblin informed her of his convictions and that she is “a 54-year-old grown ass woman. I know what I’m doing.”

Tomblin had first been spotted with Williams on Sunday, June 9, when she shared a photo of herself holding his hand by a pool in California.

“Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August!” she captioned the shot, which did not show Tomblin’s face.

The duo, who allegedly first met while she was partying with her new BFF Blac Chyna, were again spotted on Tuesday doing a little shopping in New York City.

The outings, and the speculation that their relationship could be more than just friendly, came just two months after the daytime talk show host filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter. The filings followed weeks of swirling rumors alleging that Hunter had been unfaithful, with Williams recently confirming that he welcomed a child with his alleged mistress.

In the weeks since their separation, Williams has been open about adjusting to life as a single woman after more than 20 years of marriage, and has even spoken out about searching for love.

Williams was even recently linked to longtime The Wendy Williams Show DJ and crowd warmer upper DJ Boof, though the DJ has since shut down dating rumors, responding to a fan on Instagram who asked if they were dating with a “no.”

According to sources, the author and talk show host is “open to falling in love again,” though she is currently more focused on “moving on from her marriage” and “rediscovering herself and her feminine power.”

As for her relationship with Tomblin, Williams claims that it is just “good fun” and not something serious.