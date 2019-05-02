Wendy Williams’ Former Co-Worker Reveals Talk Show Host Has Been ‘Crying’ at Work

A former employee of Wendy Williams is speaking about after the talk show host’s difficult last few months.

The Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce in mid-April, shortly after she opened up about her issues with substance abuse and living in a sober house while she was on hiatus from the television show.

A former intern of the celebrity’s radio show told Radar Online that Williams had been miserable at work for years.

“I’d walk into her room and she’d be crying,’ the source said in a new interview. “I didn’t know why. She had an office and it’s called the pink room. And at that time interns could go in and out and she’d have people in there all the time, production staff.”

“There would be months where she would be very sad and then nobody would ever know what it was about,” they added. “She’s seen me see her cry. You can’t hide that.“

The insider told the publication that Williams’ failing relationship with estranged husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter, had always brought tension to professional settings.

“The vibe that he gave off was very abrasive. He was not very friendly,” they said. “He’s always been stand-offish… I worry about him — the potential of what he can do.”

The former employee continued, saying that Hunter was known for taking most of the credit on his collaborations with his wife.

“I saw Wendy working very hard, and I never really liked how he got a lot of the acclaim,” the source said. “How does he take claim of the show or say he’s a producer? She’s the talent. So, like, what exactly is he doing?”

The insider also revealed that when Williams announced she was firing all of the interns working with her, it turned out to be Hunter’s decision.

“I don’t think Wendy would’ve done that because she had been an intern before and she knows how hard the grind is,” they added. “I think Kevin did that for power.”

Since filing for divorce from Hunter after more than 20 years of marriage, it appears Williams is ready to move on, both in her personal and professional lives.

The talk show host found new representation in Bernie Young, just one week after the announcement Hunter had been dropped as her manager and executive producer of the morning show. The pair have been seen talking business in public on multiple occasions.

“Wendy was with her [new manager] Bernie Young and other members of the show at Fresco by Scotto,” another source told Page Six. “She looked great! Even though she’s suffering from a cold. They all looked like they were in a great mood.”