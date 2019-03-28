Wendy Williams Says She ‘Feels Wonderful’ Days After Reported Relapse and Hospitalization

Despite a week filled with plenty of ups and downs, including a hospitalization, Wendy Williams “feels great.”

The Ask Wendy author was transported to a hospital on Monday after she suffered an apparent relapse in her continued journey of sobriety, but despite the rough couple of days, she is doing “wonderful.”

“I feel wonderful,” Williams told reporters with TMZ while walking in New York City on Wednesday, flashing her diamond wedding ring in the midst of reports of infidelity in her marriage. “I just came from Pilates.”

The Wendy Williams Show host had revealed upon her return to the daytime talk show following a more than 2-month hiatus that she has been living at a New York City sober living house as she continues to focus on her sobriety. Williams battled substance abuse in her 20s and 30s, and previously admitted that “once you’re a substance abuser, you have to battle that for the rest of your life.”

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” Williams revealed during her March 19 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you – two hours a day or [so], to take care of my body.”

“You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except god was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she continued. “I want you to know more of the story. So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this.”

Although she has been spotted leaving the facility on a number of occasions, Williams reportedly checked herself out of the facility earlier this week and was found drunk. She was taken to a local hospital and given fluids via an IV to help with vitamin and electrolyte deficiencies in patients with chronic alcohol use.

Just one day later, the talk show host was spotted in the back of a vehicle that had been pulled over. Although the circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet clear, the officer was seen speaking directly to Williams.

Williams has not yet addressed either of the reports.

Along with her continued struggle with substance abuse, Williams is also battling reports that her husband, Kevin Hunter, welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. Although documents show that Hudson was released from a Philadelphia hospital on Monday, the identity of the baby’s father has not been confirmed.