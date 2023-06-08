Wendy Williams Enters Treatment Facility for Alcoholism

Days after Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., spoke with The Sun about his mother's alcohol abuse, the former daytime talk show's manager says Williams is in a treatment facility to address her issues and is doing well. In his chat with The Sun, the 23-year-old expressed concerns over his mother's professional management and her current health. "I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to….As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I'm making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing. Because eventually, she's going to realize the craziness that's been going on," he told the publication.

He says her management only cares about her earning potential, despite her state of mind not being the best. "What's been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all. And whoever has been hired – they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better," he added.

The manager, Will Shelby, recently shot back at Hunter Jr.'s claims, telling Entertainment Tonight: "Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best. She's taking it day by day," Selby says of Williams, who has been in and out of health facilities over the past few years. "And that's another thing, too, does anybody even ask like, 'How's she doing? Does anyone even care... I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that's the focus. Why don't we just stop for a moment and just say, 'Hey, how is she? Is she doing OK today?' Why is that not the focus? Why isn't that what we're talking about on a daily basis?"

Williams has been under financial guardianship for over a year after her personal and business accounts were frozen when bank executives grew concerned about transactions and who had access to her accounts. According to Shelby, she remains under guardianship.

The former queen of Hot Topics has been in the news since her contentious split from her longtime ex-husband and manager, Kevin Hunter Sr., after his mistress of over a decade became pregnant. They divorced in 2019.

William continued her former talk show for two additional seasons but was replaced last year by Sherri Shepherd after taking a year-long hiatus for health reasons. Prior to, Williams admitted on air that she'd been living in a sober living house. Her Lifetime biopic showed her relapse into alcohol amid her marital issues. She's since entered treatment multiple times, and has fought off rumors of early dementia and failing mental health.