Wendy Williams Deletes ‘Wife’ From Instagram Bio Amid Divorce From Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is cutting all ties to her former married status. Five months after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, the daytime talk show host has wiped the word “wife” from her Instagram bio. Previously reading “Wife. Mom. Talk Show Host,” the bio now simply promotes the upcoming 11th season of The Wendy Williams Show, reading, “The new season starts Monday, September 16!”

It is unclear when exactly Williams, who is currently going through highly publicized divorce proceedings after her estranged husband’s infidelity, made the change. Page Six was the first to report the news on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Along with the changed bio, Williams has also been heavily promoting the upcoming season, the first without Hunter as her manager and as the show’s executive producer, in her posts.

In a more recent update, she applauded the series for being nominated for a People’s Choice Award, encouraging her more than 1.4 million followers to “Head to my IG Story to cast your vote.”

The move doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Ever since she filed for divorce back in April, Williams has been taking steps to further distance herself from Hunter, who reportedly welcomed a daughter with Sharina Hudson. Along with cutting all ties that Hunter had to The Wendy Williams Show, it had also been announced that the former couple had chosen to dissolve The Hunter Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping those suffering from substance abuse that she had launched with him in 2014.

Recent reports have suggested that the couple is now working towards a “carefully negotiated divorce deal” that would see The Hunter Foundation, WW Talk Productions, and Hunter Publishing Group not being dissolved, though those rumors have not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Williams isn’t shying away from speaking out about her split from Hunter. Speaking on The View earlier this week, the daytime talk show personality and author praised her decision to walk away from her marriage, stating, “why I’m going into season 11 [of The Wendy Williams Show] and he’s changing Pampers.”

The Wendy Williams Show returns for Season 11 on Monday, Sept. 16 on Fox.