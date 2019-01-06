Wendy Williams Delays Her Talk Show Return Following Shoulder Injury

Wendy Williams is pushing back her return to her talk show once again.

Williams was set to return to her eponymous The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, Jan. 7 after taking some time off to recover from a December shoulder injury while she was on painkillers.

The 54-year-old made the announcement on Saturday on the show’s Instagram.

“Wendy Williams will be returning with all-new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. After fracturing her shoulder, Wendy is on the mend and wants to return pain-free and be 200%, delivering the best show that millions of viewers tune-in to watch,” her post read.

In December, Williams fractured her right shoulder, which led to her canceling one show.

“There’s no way I could’ve done yesterday’s show…I was all about the medical care yesterday, from one doctor to the other,” she said before going on hiatus.

Williams’ return will mark the first episode since she apologized for slurring her words when she introduced hip-hop group The Lox, attributing her behavior to the painkillers she was on.

“I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar. I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price.”

“I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week,” she continued. “I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%.”

Williams then promised to give fans a “better Wendy in 2019” after plenty of rest and relaxation.

The host has made headlines over the last year for her numerous health issues, including struggles with Graves’ disease, hyperthyroidism and dehydration.