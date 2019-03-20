Wendy Williams Congratulated by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler After Sober House Revelation

Wendy Williams is getting support from all sorts of places after she revealed she’s been living a sober house.

The talk show host opened up about her issues with addiction during Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams show, revealing her struggles with cocaine use and how she kept the secret of her current living situation from everyone, except her husband and her son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The announcement brought much praise from fans and celebrities alike, including Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

The rocker took to Twitter Tuesday morning after Williams’ show to praise the television personality for her bravery and speaking up about recovery.

“YOU KNOW WHATS BRAVE..? ADMITTING YOUR FAILURE…ADMITTING YOUR TRIUMPHS WITHOUT A CARE FOR JUDGEMENT…STRENGTH TAKES TIME TO BUILD…BETTER LATE THAN NEVER…CONGRATS TO [WENDY WILLIAMS] FOR SPEAKING YOUR TRUTH,” Tyler wrote, ending the message with a peace and love sign emoji.

YOU KNOW WHATS BRAVE..? ADMITTING YOUR FAILURE…ADMITTING YOUR TRIUMPHS WITHOUT A CARE FOR JUDGEMENT…STRENGTH TAKES TIME TO BUILD…BETTER LATE THAN NEVER…CONGRATS TO @WENDYWILLIAMS FOR SPEAKING YOUR TRUTH. ✌🏼 — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) March 19, 2019

Fans of the music superstar echoed his sentiments toward Williams, showering her with compliments after the reveal.

“Powerful – truth is coming out all over the place – like daffodils in NH in the springtime,” one Twitter follower wrote.

“I totally agree with you! Glad she had the smarts to recognize it and make the right choice,” another user commented.

“Over 4 1/2 years sober here. Hardest thing I’ve ever done. And soooooo worth it. Together we get sober,” another commenter sympathized.

Williams opened up to her viewers about her addiction problems in the midst of a DailyMail story that was going to break the news of her living situation. A source previously told Entertainment Tonight she hoped her reveal would assure her fans she is committed to being honest with them.

“Wendy has been brave enough to make herself the face of addiction. It’s a disease and a very real and constant fight. It’s been extremely difficult to put herself out there and be vulnerable (as this is such a private struggle), but it’s too important a topic to ignore,” the source said. “She is known for keeping it real, and felt the need to keep it real for her fans.”

During the episode, Williams shared that she was living in a sober house to help fight her cocaine addiction. Her reveal ended with her encouraging fans to call The Hunter Foundation 24-hour helpline (888-5HUNTER) if they need assistance.

Williams returned to work a few weeks ago after she took a leave of absence from her show to manage complications from Graves’ disease and a shoulder fracture.