Wendy Williams Body-Shamed by Bow Wow on Social Media, Sparking Fierce Defense From Fans

Bow Wow has some harsh words for Wendy Williams, much to the internet’s horror. The 32-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to body-shame the 55-year-old talk show host. He shared a photo of Williams in a black bikini while at the beach, captioning the post, “They say its [sic] a hot girl summer.”

Many immediately came to the defense of The Wendy Williams Show host, asking Bow Wow to take the post down.

She can literally step on you. pic.twitter.com/Ienko3w9IU — leighsandra (@loxvatos) July 28, 2019

wendy flying in private jets while you posting google images and flying coach, beyloved — 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 | fan account (@payolapapi) July 28, 2019

Meanwhile you still lying about riding in private jets & talking bout women you dated when Bush was in fucking office & “Scream” was the number one movie. That, and the most you’ve been talked about since Obama been and left the White House was when your lady beat your ass. pic.twitter.com/7oKxPE2mAx — Kellee Terrell (@kelleent) July 29, 2019

when u failed as a rapper so you gotta turn to making fun of older (more successful) women on the TL 🤣🤣🤣 log out shad — chels (@chelseannna) July 28, 2019

Some reminded the “Better” rapper that he is a father to 8-year-old daughter, Shai Moss. “you literally have a daughter…body shaming aint the move,” one person wrote.

You are raising a daughter….the way you speak about women… just sad ….. — SB (@Phillysb386) July 28, 2019

Bow Wow’s crude post was most likely a response to shade Williams recently threw at him when he dissed his ex-girlfriend, Ciara. After Bow Wow called Ciara a “b—” during a nightclub appearance and bragged about “having her ‘first,’” Williams called his comments “very distasteful.”

“Bow Wow, I am mad at you … What’re you doing,” Williams began her “Hot Topics” segment on Wednesday. “Bow Wow, I’m not hating on you, but young man, so what?”

“It’s very distasteful,” she continued. “We’ve all had somebody before we had you, man. We’ve all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a ‘b—,’ you were so wrong for that.”

The feud comes amid worries from Williams’ fans that her show might be canceled. Fans have taken to online forums like Quora to express their concern over the show’s fate following the multiple hiatuses the show has endured in 2019 alone. What’s more is that the talk show has undergone a host of changes, including when Williams fired executive producer Kevin Hunter following their divorce announcement earlier this year.

Although it was soon revealed that Bernie Young had stepped in to fill Hunter’s shoes as manager, with Williams choosing to take on the sole responsibility of executive producing, news broke in May that Talia Parkinson-Jones, a longtime co-executive producer for the daytime talk show, had exited the show and joined Tamron Hall’s new daytime talk show, The Tamron Hall Show.

Currently, there is no hard evidence suggesting that the daytime talk show will be canceled, though even if it is, Williams has plenty going on in her professional life to keep her busy. Earlier this week, it was announced that she was set to executive produce a biopic for Lifetime detailing the highs and lows of her life and career.