Wendy Williams Blasts Meghan Markle’s Emotional Interview: ‘Don’t Try to Garner Sympathy’

Meghan Markle spoke openly about the difficult time she’s had emotionally behind-the-scenes in a video that was released last week. The clip, which is part of the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, showed a vulnerable side of Markle that the public rarely sees. It quickly went viral as people felt sympathetic to the immense difficulties her position brings.

Wendy Williams, on the other hand, isn’t having it. On the “Hot Topics” segment of her talk show on Tuesday, she unleashed a scathing criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.

“Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for girl!” Williams said. “You knew exactly what you were doing. And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don’t try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing.”

Then she offered her unsolicited advice for the couple, suggesting Prince Harry and Markle should move to North America, at least part-time.

“Why not? I mean, move to America and live part time in Africa like you want to do,” she suggested. “You have to still go back to England. The thing about moving to America is, you’re really kicking the royal thing out of your life. So have a place in all three places. Have a mansion in Malibu, a big hut — I’ve never been to Africa, I don’t know — a big hotel or wherever you’re gonna live in Africa and then have your royal palace-esque place in England.”

She wasn’t finished, adding “I like them, but her, there’s something about her, you know what I’m saying?” Williams added. “And you know what girl, Meghan, don’t be surprised that the paparazzi are everywhere. Of course, because you’re now a royal. They weren’t following you when you were on Suits, we didn’t even know who you were except when you came for employment here at Wendy and wanted to be one of our runway models.”

In the interview that sparked this negativity from Williams, Markle said, “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”