Watch: ‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki’s Assault Arrest Caught on Camera

Video has surfaced from Saturday night’s arrest of Supernatural star, Jared Padalecki. While out with friends at an Austin, Texas club, Padalecki allegedly punched a bartender and put one of his friends in a headlock, according to TMZ. Padalecki was charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

His bail was set at $15,000. There has been a statement released from his end in terms of his current status. The video obtained by TMZ shows the CW star getting aggressive outside of the club, Stereotype. His behavior led to police coming onto the scene.

According to the report, Padalecki frequently visits Stereotype. There’s also rumors that he may have an ownership stake in the joint. Other reports suggest he owns the whole thing.

Eyewitnesses of the incident detailed the scene at the Austin establishment, explaining how Padalecki first struck a bartender inside before coming outside where his friend attempted to calm him down before being put into a headlock as the video shows.

Padalecki also reportedly punched the general manager of the nightclub. When police arrived on scene, eyewitnesses said Padalecki pulled out a wad of cash to show the officers. The intention behind that is not known, but it may have been an effort to bribe the arresting officers.

Supernatural premiered its 15th and final season earlier in October. Padalecki has played the role of Sam Winchester since the show’s inception. He co-stars alongside Jensen Ackles, who plays his brother Dean Winchester.

Speaking with Collider, Padalecki talked about the final season and the show’s growth over the years.

“When the tables turned from, “God, I hope we get picked up,” to “Oh, my God, they’re telling us that we get to decide when to not get picked up.” It was weird,” he explained. “I don’t think I’ll ever experience that again. And then, we made our peace with saying goodbye. I think a lot of it was that we wanted to leave the party when it was still going. We didn’t want to be the last people out of the party going, “Hey, is anybody else still here?”

Padalecki will next appear on The CW’s reboot of Chuck Norris’ Walker, Texas Ranger. The miniseries does not have any release date but will star Padalecki and be executive produced by himself, Anna Fricke, Dan Lin and Dan Spilo.