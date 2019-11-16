Watch Megan Fox Fire a Huge Gun While Training for New Movie ‘Rogue’

Megan Fox is gearing up for her next action flick, a military movie titled Rogue. Fox let her followers know about the project with a gallery of photos and videos showing her training for the role. Details on the project are slim, but based on the video posted by Fox, she’ll be handling some heavy artillery.

View this post on Instagram Training for #RogueMovie A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) on Nov 11, 2019 at 11:31am PST

The gallery received 455,000 likes since it was posted on Monday, and the Transformers star’s fan base seemed to be pumped for her next on-screen role.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Exited to see u again in action,” one user wrote.”

A second weighed in, writing “I wish you guys were using LBT gear in this movie. Either way, can’t wait to see it.”

“Now that’s a mad day at work!!” a third wrote.

A fourth supporter commented, “We love a badass queen.”

While Fox, 33, has not shared many details on teh project, browsing the Instagram hashtag “#RogueMovie” will present a load of behind-the-scenes glimpses from those involved with the production.

Some of these training shots see Fox holding some more heavy hardware, with her trainers praising her for being “a badass” who is “a genuine pleasure” to train.

Director MJ Bassett has also hyped up the project, which is being filmed in South Africa and also stars Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum Philip Winchester.

“First of 2 days of rehearsals and boot camp training. Some old hands, some new team members but everyone giving it their all in the dust and heat,” Bassett captioned a photo of Fox. “This is going to be a fun ride.”

No release date has been set for the film as of press time.

Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images