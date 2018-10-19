Watch Kim Kardashian Recall the Time She First Discovered Caitlyn Jenner Cross-Dressing

Kim Kardashian West opened up about the first time she saw Caitlyn Jenner in women’s clothes during a visit to The Alec Baldwin Show.

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s new episode of the actor’s ABC talk show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke of not seeing her stepfather’s transition coming.

“I didn’t see any of that coming,” Baldwin tells Kardashian.

“Nothing,” she said, saying she felt the same way when news broke despite finding out earlier.

“I found out when I was maybe 25,” she said. “I had walked in on Caitlyn — my mom was out of town — I walked in on Caitlyn all dressed up, it was Bruce but dressed up as a woman in the garage at my mom’s house.”

“And I ran in, packed a bag so fast, shaking and ran out and called Kourtney, and said ‘I have to come spend the weekend with you,’ and I was hysterically crying,” Kardashian added.

When Kourtney asked her what had happened, Kardashian recalls, her sister asked if she had caught Bruce cheating.

“I said, ‘I wish. I don’t know what I just saw,” she said as Baldwin laughed at her response.

“I walked out. Didn’t come home for the weekend,” she added. And Baldwin asked if she had ever brought the subject with Jenner or her mother.

“It was Bruce at the time, so he had called me and said ‘one day I’ll sit down and I’ll explain this all to you,” she said as the clip ends.

Kardashian and Jenner have had an icy relationship for a few years, despite being one of her most vocal supporters back in 2015 when Jenner came out as transgender.

Kardashian said in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2017 that her stepfather was not a good person after the release of her controversial 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

In the book, Jenner claimed ex-wife Kris was not supportive of her transition and that she does not associate herself with many of the Kardashian family members.

“It’s been a little tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side. To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore,” Jenner told a group of students at UK’s Cambridge Union in November. “They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

The book release caused a strain in the relationship with the Kardashians and Jenner, where she told Piers Morgan that she is only concerned about her biological daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

“The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie,” Jenner said. “They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.”

During the interview with Alec Baldwin, Kardashian also spoke of her marriage with rapper Kanye West.

The Alec Baldwin Show airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.