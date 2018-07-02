Watch Kaley Cuoco Ride Karl Cook in Hilarious ‘Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy’ Wedding Dance

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook got married on Saturday night at a horse stable outside of San Diego on Saturday night. And based on a video on Instagram, the reception afterwards was one wild ride.

As the newlyweds partied on the dance floor, Cuoco noticed the DJ started playing the Big & Rich song “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).” She immediately turned to her husband and asked him to get down on all fours so she could ride his back like a horse. This is made even funnier by the fact that Cook is an equestrian.

Another video also made its way onto social media of Cuoco and Cook’s first dance of the night as husband and wife, where they slow danced to “The Keeper of the Stars” by Tracy Byrd.

The intimate wedding was officiated by Cuoco’s sister, Briana Cuoco.

“Oh my gosh. I love you both so much,” she said to close the ceremony. “Everyone is here and travelled across the country and across the state because we love you so much. It will be our privileges to watch as you go on this amazing journey together. So by the power invested in me by the state of California and a very questionable website where I got ordained, I now pronounce you husband and wife.”

After posing for pictures with friends and family and going through the ceremony, the two changed into their reception attire.

“Ok let’s party,” Cuoco wrote as she posed in her white lace jumpsuit as her husband gave her a peck on the cheek.

One of Cuoco’s friends who attended the wedding was her television husband (and ex-boyfriend from the late 2000s) Johnny Galecki.

“Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife [Kaley Cuoco] and [Karl Cook] whose words brought us all to tears last night,” Galecki wrote in a photo from the reception. “So much love for you both.”

Cuoco talked about getting married back in April in an interview with Cosmopolitan, admitting she never thought she would do it again after getting married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2013 and separating two years later.

“My ex (Sweeting) ruined that word (marriage) for me,” Cuoco said. “I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive.

“I knew I just had to be patient,” she continued. “I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”