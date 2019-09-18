Watch ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Reveal Cancer Setback on ‘GMA’

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek recently appeared on Good Morning America to reveal he’s suffered a setback in his fight with cancer, and now video of that interview has made its way online. In the clip, Trebek is sitting down with journalist TJ Holmes and opening up about the current state of his diagnosis, revealing, “In terms of getting my strength back, that hasn’t happened, unfortunately. I was doing so well, and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer, so we were all very optimistic. And they said good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start immunotherapy.”

Alex Trebek reveals to @tjholmes he will need to undergo another round of chemotherapy as he begins the new season of @Jeopardy. “Cancer is mysterious in more ways than one.” https://t.co/7UgSClQdI5 pic.twitter.com/B0kxEM0Eg2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 17, 2019

Following that, Trebek says he “lost about 12 pounds in a week,” adding, “and my numbers went sky high — much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed, so the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again.”

“My hair started to grow back, but now I have to undergo chemo again,” he also shared. “So what little hair I have grown is going to disappear again.”

Many of Trebek’s fans and supporters have since taken to Twitter to share their support for the iconic game show host.

Alex keep fighting,keep positive,and above all keep the faith. We’re looking forward to your return to jeopardy,the best show on the planet,largely due to your hosting ability!!! Alex you’re in all of our hearts and prayers. — lmenzi@ocloud.com (@lindamenzi1) September 17, 2019

“Dear Alex: Wishing you success in your new treatment. You’re a mainstay in our evening TV watching. We think you’re one of the nicest, most decent people on TV. Godspeed,” one fan wrote.

“Mr. Trebek, you are amazing! You have demonstrated incredible dignity and courage. You are covered in love and light from of millions of people for the journey.” another person tweeted.

Don’t worry Alex, I know you will be cancer-free before you know it. Just remain positive and everything will be all right. 😀 — Evita (@usuimisaki1981) September 17, 2019

GMA co-host, and cancer survivor, Robin Roberts also spoke out about Trebek, saying, “I…like many…remain in awe of #AlexTrebek and his grace as he continues to face pancreatic cancer. Next on @GMA @tjholmes sat down with the beloved @Jeopardy host as he shares his latest health update and starts the new season of the show.”

Season 36 of Jeopardy! debuted earlier this month.

