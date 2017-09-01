Watch: Celine Dion Breaks Our Hearts With Her ‘Titanic’ Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards might be stacked with the hottest stars across every genre tonight, but Celine Dion took it back 20 years tonight with a stunning performance of the Oscar-winning ballad "My Heart Will Go On."

In what was a massively goose-bump inducing and dazzling set, French-Canadian singer, Dion honored the 20th anniversary of Titanic with a stunning performance on the stage of the T-Mobile Arena that tugged at every heartstring.

Looking angelic in dramatic white gown, the 49-year-old hit every note perfectly and amazed the crowds while standing center stage.

Both the Titanic soundtrack and its famous single became No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 in 1998, respectively.

Dion's powerhouse track, "My Heart Will Go On" also won Grammys for "Song of the Year" and "Record of the Year" in 1999.

When it was announced Dion would sing the iconic track at this year's Billboard's, she told the Associated Press in a statement that it was a song that meant a lot to her.

"It has played such a huge role in my career," Dion said. "I'm so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come."

Dion went on to add that it's a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it on the Billboard Music Awards' international stage in celebration of the film's monumental anniversary.

She gave us all the feels with this outstanding performance and we may not recover!

