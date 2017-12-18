Watch: Britney Spears Twirls in Close-Fitting Dress on Instagram

Britney Spears continues to share intimate moments from her life on Instagram.

In her latest video, she did a little twirl to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” while wearing a tight-fitting pink dress.

“It’s a Cyndi Lauper kind of day,” Spears wrote in the post on Dec. 12. The post has over 377,000 likes and has been viewed over 5.5 million times.

Later that same day, Spears shared a meme that reads “Just Let Me Shop & No One Gets Hurt.” “Story of my life… LITERALLY,” the 36-year-old added.

On the day before she posted those Instagram posts, Spears was also locked out of her own home. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Spears said she forgot to take her keys with her when she walked her dog with her son. She posted a photo of herself, her son and her dog sitting outside her own gates.

“Going for a walk with my son and the dog always does wonders for my mood,” Spears wrote. “That is until yesterday, when we got locked outside and had to wait for security to come open the gates.”

Spears’ security team helped her out, and she got inside.

When she’s not locked out of her house, Spears loves to show photos of herself modeling new outfits. For example, last month, she showed off her toned figure in a video, while posing in a white eyelet crop top and denim shorts.

Earlier this month, Spears also got an extra special birthday thanks to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY,” Asghari wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Britney Spears