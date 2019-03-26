‘Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Jokes About Baby’s New Milestone

The Walking Dead might’ve aired the most dramatic episode of its season on Sunday leading into the season finale next week, but it isn’t all drama for Norman Reedus. It turns out his life is full of smiles thanks to his daughter with actress Diane Kruger.

Reedus has one child, Mingus Lucien, 19, but welcomed a baby girl with Kruger back in November. Since then, the actor has shared little tidbits on social media and talked about the joys of fatherhood elsewhere. Most recently was his appearance with the rest of The Walking Dead cast at Paleyfest in Hollywood on Saturday.

While chatting with PEOPLE, Reedus noted that his baby girl had reached a new milestone — rolling over.

“She’s kind of rolling all over the floor like a drunk. It’s kind of awesome. I just love it,” Reedus told PEOPLE. “She’s really grounding and it’s a really beautiful thing that’s going on in my life right now, I have to say.”

Reedus has been with Kruger since March 2016 after working together on the film Sky. The actor’s son comes from his former relationship with model Helena Christensen, who he was with from 1998 until 2003.

Reedus and Kruger requested privacy after welcoming their baby in November, with both staying very secretive in the months leading up to the birth. The actress spoke out after photos of the baby were leaked without her permission in January.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger wrote on Instagram. “While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety.”

She then continued to ask fans not to repost the photos and that anyone who had to take them down.

So far, we’ve only been privy to the baby’s feet courtesy of Reedus’ Instagram. The Paleyfest anecdote stands as just a nice reminder that things are going well at home.