Vivica A. Fox Has Surprising Reaction to Taraji P. Henson's Unequal Pay Comments

Vivica A. Fox doesn't agree with her Empire co-star, Taraji P. Henson, about the pay inequities for Black actors in Hollywood. The two co-starred in the FOX musical drama as estranged and feuding sisters. Henson has been on a media tour promoting The Color Purple and she's made sure to share her experiences on what she calls unfair pay and accommodations for top Black actresses. But Fox doesn't agree. TMZ caught up with Fox while out in New York City on Jan. 8 and she said she can't relate. "You know darling, to each his own," Fox responded. "I'm very happy, very blessed, and to each his own. I didn't have that experience. But to get your peace out, is important. I totally understand that, and I love my girls for looking out for each other. But, I'm good."

Fox was one of the biggest actresses of the 90s and 2000s, starring in a string of roles such as Independence Day, Set It Off, Soul Food, and Kill Bill. She's since branched off into producing, directing, hosting talk shows, acting in television films on Lifetime and Hallmark, and various entrepreneurial efforts. Henson's breakout role was in Baby Boy, which was directed by John Singleton. She's since starred in major blockbusters including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Hidden Figures, and was on Empire, which at the time was the biggest show in prime television. But Henson says she still hasn't reached her peak financially.

She realized her struggle when she revealed she made 2% of Brad Pitt's salary while filming Benjamin Button. While on Empire, Henson says her trailer was infested with bugs and she fired her entire management and PR team after they failed to capitalize off her character Cookie Lyons' success. During one recent interview, she broke down in tears over having to work so hard for much less money to stay afloat. She also noted that she had to fight for security and a driver while filming The Color Purple, with her co-star Danielle Brooks revealing Henson fought to get the cast their own trailers and adequate food while on set.