Viola Davis Fans Irate She Was Snubbed From Oscar Nomination

By Stephen Andrew

The 2023 Academy Award nominations are out, and fans of actress Viola Davis are irate that she was snubbed. Davis most recently starred in The Woman King, a historical action-drama movie about the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey through the 17th to 19th centuries. Davis portrayed General Nanisca, leader of the Agojie.

Notably, The Woman King was very well-received by critics and fans alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a 94 percent fresh critics score, with the fan rating hitting 99 percent. "All hail Viola Davis! The Woman King rules," reads the Critics Consensus section. For comparison, no other film in the Best Actress category has a higher fan rating, and only To Leslie and Everything Everywhere All At Once have higher RT critics ratings

Furthermore, of the 10 films nominated in the Best Picture category, only the aforementioned films along with Top Gun: Maverick and The Banshees of Inisherin have higher RT critic ratings, and only the Top Gun sequel equals The Woman King in fans ratings. The clear disparities have not gone unnoticed by fans of The Woman King, many of whom have taken to social media to express their frustration at the awards snubs. Scroll down to see what they are saying...

"Why tf was Viola Davis not nominated for Woman King," one last angry fan tweeted." There's no reason for it. I have never even heard of the movie Andrea got nominated for and we all know how Blonde turned out. This is such trash omg."

"Overall I thought the Oscar nominations were pretty fair except... [Sarah Polley] for director and [Viola Davis] as actress were big misses. The fact that yet again no female directors were acknowledged is sad but predictable," lamented filmmaker Cassian Elwes.

"NO MATTER WHAT YOU SAY..... If Meryl Streep can get 16 Oscar nominations... Then Viola Davis should be able to do the same," asserted author Kola Boof. "She's that good. And she was robbed for WOMAN KING which was a definite nomination -- maybe not a win --but she DEFINITELY should be nominated."

"Viola Davis should have been nominated and it's criminal that she wasn't," tweeted an upset fan.

"Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis missing for Ana De Armas and Andrea Riseborough is maddening," offered film critic Karl Delossantos. "It could have been the rare (first?) year that we had a majority POC Best Actress lineup-and with the actual best performances of the year."

"Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis not being on that list is laughable," added actress Bethany Anne Lind, "and awards don't matter but that doesn't stop me from being mad about it you can be mad about things that don't matter it's not a crime but them not being on that list is. Thank you very much."

"Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler should have gotten best leading actress love," tweeted filmmaker Matthew Cherry. "Lashana Lynch best supporting actress love. Both lead actors in RRR should have been nominated as well as their director. And was hoping the short New Moon by Colman Domingo would have gotten love."

