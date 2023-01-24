Viola Davis Fans Irate She Was Snubbed From Oscar Nomination

The 2023 Academy Award nominations are out, and fans of actress Viola Davis are irate that she was snubbed. Davis most recently starred in The Woman King, a historical action-drama movie about the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey through the 17th to 19th centuries. Davis portrayed General Nanisca, leader of the Agojie.

Notably, The Woman King was very well-received by critics and fans alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a 94 percent fresh critics score, with the fan rating hitting 99 percent. "All hail Viola Davis! The Woman King rules," reads the Critics Consensus section. For comparison, no other film in the Best Actress category has a higher fan rating, and only To Leslie and Everything Everywhere All At Once have higher RT critics ratings

Furthermore, of the 10 films nominated in the Best Picture category, only the aforementioned films along with Top Gun: Maverick and The Banshees of Inisherin have higher RT critic ratings, and only the Top Gun sequel equals The Woman King in fans ratings. The clear disparities have not gone unnoticed by fans of The Woman King, many of whom have taken to social media to express their frustration at the awards snubs. Scroll down to see what they are saying...