Vincent D'Onofrio's Mother Has Died

Marvel actor Vincent D'Onofrio is mourning the loss of his mother. D'Onofrio, known for his role as Wilson Fisk. Kingpin in four television series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed in a May 1 social media post that his mother, Phyllis Minicola, died on Sunday, April 30. The actor did not disclose his mother's cause of death.

D'Onofrio shared the heartbreaking news alongside a photo of his mother, writing, "my Sisters and I and our whole family lost our Mother a day ago." According to the actor, Minicola was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. D'Onofrio remembered his mother as "always honest and true to us as her children. She never faltered, not once," before he went on to share a piece he wrote for her several years ago, telling fans, "this is how I will always remember her. I hope that even if just for a few seconds that you will too."

My Sisters and I and our whole family lost our Mother a day ago.

Phyllis Minicola born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Our mother was always honest and true to us as her children. She never faltered, not once.

I wrote this for her a few years ago.

This is how I… pic.twitter.com/IFB9BYSUr8 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) May 1, 2023

"The 1960's Mother ground down with lies from the other. Unsupported by the limp society of the times. She was left alone with three children in tow. Curse the reality of that time. This woman accomplished greatness," the poem began. "Two jobs brought bulged veins which colored her young legs blue. She did not let it cripple her. She cricled life with her female comrades and built upon that. This woman with no formal education protected her children as she did her self worth. She danced with her offspring to teach them how life can move if you take it on."

D'Onofrio's went on to recall how he "watched her through the door I cracked," Minicola unaware that her sobbing was sent through the house and invited itself into my room." The actor called his mother "great," sharing that "as every morning broke so did she. Yet she rose and dressed herself with armor." He said that "there was no notion of defeat in this woman, this teacher, this mother. She redefined what could be joy in her life... Then literally she jumped from the sky. Learning to take flight."

News of D'Onofrio's mother's passing was met with a wave of condolences, with one person writing, "'m so sorry for the loss of your beloved mother Phyliss Minicola... I got a sense of her unique & courageous spirit in your beautiful, poetic tribute. May she rest in peace." Another person tweeted, "my sincerest condolences to you and your family for your loss."