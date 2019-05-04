Vince Vaughn Pleads No Contest in DUI Case Following Arrest Last Year

Actor Vince Vaughn pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving, related to his DUI arrest in Manhattan Beach, California last year.

The Wedding Crashers star was arrested on June 10, 2018 for driving under the influence. He was allegedly uncooperative with police officers, refusing to leave his car after he was stopped at a DUI checkpoint. Authorities said Vaughn failed a field sobriety test, and his blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In September, Vaughn was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher and refusing to comply with police, all misdemeanors.

On Friday, authorities dropped the charges in a plea deal, with Vaughn pleading no contest to a reckless driving charge, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Vaughn agreed to pay a $390 fine, three years of informal probation and attend a mandatory alcohol education course.

Vaughn was reportedly not alone in the car at the time of the arrest. An unnamed male was in the passenger seat, and also charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

This was not the first time Vaughn was in legal trouble, but the last time was over a decade ago. In 2001, he was infamously arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina while working on the movie Domestic Disturbance. Vaughn and writer Scott Rosenberg got into a fight with two men, one of whom stabbed actor Steve Buscemi, who was also there. Vaughn and Rosenberg were arrested and held overnight.

Vaughn is now married to realtor Kyla Weber, who was seen picking up Vaughn from jail after his arrest in June. The two have been married for eight years and have two children.

In a 2011 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Vaughn said his relationship with Weber gave him “such a great purpose” in life.

“Sometimes, in our industry, well, I speak for myself, maybe that’s an excuse, but you don’t mature always at the same time,” he said at the time. “So if I was very fortunate that when I got ready and was open to that, then that person came into my life. You have to be ready to receive that. No question.”

While Vaughn is best known for the string of comedies he made during the 2000s, he has focused more on serious work and small indie movies recently. In 2016, he starred in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge and reunited with Gibson last year for Dragged Across Concrete. He also starred in Brawl in Cell Block 99 and voices Chet Stevenson on Netflix’s F Is For Family. This year, he starred opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the family comedy Fighting With My Family.

Vaughn’s next movie is Against All Enemies, a film about the late actress Jean Seberg co-starring Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie. He also made Arkansas, co-starring Liam Hemsworth and John Malkovich.

Photo credit: Getty Images