Vin Diesel Speaks out About ‘Fast & Furious’ Feud

Vin Diesel is just trying to keep the peace.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram Friday to address Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson‘s Fast 9 feud, saying that despite Gibson’s comments, the movie’s release date isn’t “anyone’s fault.”

“I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed…but it would be unfair to say it is anyone’s fault,” Diesel wrote alongside a photo of him and Johnson in Fast 5.

“As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan’s perspective has been instrumental in procuring success,” he added.

“However, like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance. My good freind and the godfather of Universal, Ron Meyer has granted me the time to do just that. We have some very exciting news to share soon…stay tuned,” he concluded his post.

The drama between the co-stars of the action franchise all started when Gibson accused Johnson of stalling the next movie in the series. Johnson is set to star in a Fast spinoff with Jason Statham and it’s set to be released in July of 2019.

Fast 9 was supposed to come out in April of 2019, but it’s been bashed back a year for unspecified reasons.

Johnson revealed his excitement for the spinoff on Friday in a response to Gibson.

“My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out .#HobbsShaw2019,” he tweeted.

His words weren’t enough to stop Gibson, however.

“The real selfish #CandyA– revealed,” Gibson wrote on Twitter. “and why you on twitter..?? You lost my number right? I’m at you when I see you #Family.”

“You still promoting a movie that no one wants to see made you clown,” he added.