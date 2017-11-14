Victoria Beckham Reportedly Not Involved in Possible Spice Girls Reunion

Next year is going to be the year to zig-a-zig-ah because The Spice Girls are reportedly returning to spice up everyone’s lives, minus one member of the famed girl group.

According to recent reports from TMZ, Victoria Beckham will be absent from any possible reunion special. Sources close to her have claimed that Posh Spice has not been included in any talks or negotiations, and that currently the former Spice Girl is busy with her fashion line.

Reports of a possible reunion first arose from The Sun, which reported that all five members of the massively popular ’90s pop girl group will be reuniting for a TV special and compilation album sometime next year. The reports come after years of rumors that a reunion would happen and previous failed attempts, which were usually thwarted by Posh Spice.

“The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion,” a source told the publication. “As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls.”

The source went on to say that getting all five former members of the group together wasn’t an easy feat, and that the reunion is in part due to how much closer they have grown in recent months.

“Things between them were quite icy at the start of the year. But gradually the ice thawed,” the source said.

It is unclear whether the ice has truly thawed, or if a reunion special is even confirmed. Plans for the rumored reunion are still in the early stages, but it is reported that Mel C is the driving force behind the reunion. They are reportedly working with former boss, Simon Fuller.