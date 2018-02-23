Victoria Beckham Sports Leg Brace After Suffering Stress Fracture

Victoria Beckham is on the mend after suffering a small stress fracture in her leg.

The 43-year-old fashion designer had fans worried after she posted an image of herself sporting a leg brace and crutches to Instagram on Friday. As she explained, however, while thanking her fans for the well wishes, she’ll be back to normal in no time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture,” she captioned the shot of herself wearing her “It’s a dark but happy place” tee, which she’s been sporting all week. “Just needs some rest!”

Well wishes like “get well soon” and “have a speedy recovery” were scattered in the former Spice Girl’s comment section.

“Making crutches chic since 2018,” one fan wrote. “Ah you still look fab,” gushed another.

While it is unclear how Beckham suffered the stress fracture, health journals explain a stress fracture is when there is a small crack in a bone, or severe bruising within a bone. These types of fractures are often caused by overuse and repetitive activity, and are common in runners or athletes.

Beckham made headlines earlier this month after busting the myth that the Spice Girls were going on a reunion tour later this year.

“I’m not going on tour,” Beckham, aka Posh Spice, said in an interview with British Vogue. “The girls aren’t going on tour.”

The reunion rumors sprang to life when the group sent social media into a frenzy with a group photo from Beckham’s Instagram on Feb. 2, posing alongside their former manager Simon Fuller.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the caption read. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Beckham addressed the photo of the band’s reunion, but said she’s still not sure what they plan to do going forward.

“It was so great to see the girls,” Beckham said. “We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely. There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.”

Beckham, the wife of famous retired soccer player David Beckham, started her own fashion line back in 2008. She said that remains her main focus going forward.

“You know, there’s so much bad stuff going on, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality,” Beckham said. “I think there’s so much that the brand can do, and it’s such a positive message for young kids. What does that look like in the future? It’s not me in a cat-suit.”