Vic Henley: Comedian’s Death Mourned by His Peers

Following the sad news that beloved comedian Vic Henley has died, many of his peers in the stand-up comedy industry have come out to mourn his loss. According to The Laugh Button, Henley was hospitalized over the weekend, after suffering a Pulmonary Embolism, which is a blood clot in the lung. Doctors made many attempts to get his condition to improve, but they were not able to. Henley passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after his death, Greg “Opie” Hughes — who Henley frequently worked with on the Opie Radio show/podcast — took to Facebook to memorialize his friend. “A great comic. Loved doing radio with him but loved even more our friendship. The long hilarious, knowledgeable phone calls,” he wrote. “The long walks home after doing the radio show ending in the middle of Central Park where I would turn left and he’d turn right. As we parted he would shout, ‘You’re not suppose to make new friends at our age.’”

Always live in the moment my friends. RIP Vic Henley pic.twitter.com/xGNRj9iFc6 — SUBSCRIBE OpieRadio podcast (@OpieRadio) April 7, 2020

Hughes continued: “Always happy, rarely sad. Never had a bad word to say about anyone. His laugh/giggle was so contagious which you wanted to be around. Music knowledge second to none. Fun to try to stump him which was almost impossible. Bring up any topic and he had a wealth of knowledge on it. Learned something interesting everytime I was in his presence. A great hilarious storyteller. Just an incredible loss to his family, friends and the comedy community.”

Concluding his statement, Hughes said, “The world is less loveable today. Thanks so much for your friendship my brother.” In the wake of Hughes’ statement, many other comedians have taken to social media to mourn Henley’s death. Scroll down to read some of the heartfelt comments.

It’s hard to come up with words when there is so much loss going on right now…But @VicHenley was a comic and a friend and his family should know that he will be sorely missed by many in the NY comedy scene. pic.twitter.com/Cct0wjpY6W — Dave Attell (@attell) April 7, 2020

What a smile. Great soul. — Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) April 7, 2020

Very sad news about @VicHenley. He was loved and universally respected by other comics. RIP — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) April 7, 2020

So sad to hear of Vick Henley’s passing. RIP 🙏🏾 One of the first comedians I ever worked with, a sweetheart, smart and funny as hellll! I’m gonna miss you man. pic.twitter.com/bREZWLhHOn — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) April 7, 2020

So sorry to hear he passed. He was one of the comedians I grew up watching back in the day. — Kevin Avery (@KevinAvery) April 7, 2020

He was such a sweetheart! 😞 RIP. — Paula Bel (@RealPaulaBel) April 7, 2020

If you have a relationship with a higher being, be it God, Buddha, Allah, etc… please say a prayer for @VicHenley Great dude, Great comic, Great friendhttps://t.co/u1qHtXqVIG — Tom Cotter (@TomCotterComic) April 6, 2020

Really heartbreaking reading about Vic Henley passing. He treated me very well from the first time we met- couldn’t ask for a more genuinely nice guy. — Sam Roberts (@notsam) April 7, 2020

It would be hard to find a comic in New York who would say a bad word about Vic Henley. One of the nicest, funniest guys you could encounter. He played every club in this country and even ones that don’t exist. He had a story for every one. #RIPVicHenley ❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/eDKblknUyI — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) April 7, 2020

I can’t believe it. Just horrible. I’m sorry for your loss, Tammy. What a funny man. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) April 7, 2020

Numb. R I P @VicHenley A great comic. Loved doing radio with him but loved even more our friendship. The long hilarious knowledgeable phone calls. The long walks home after doing the radio show ending in the middle of Central Park where I would turn left and he right. (Cont) pic.twitter.com/kLiXaojhyu — SUBSCRIBE OpieRadio podcast (@OpieRadio) April 7, 2020

RIP @VicHenley . He was always funny, kind and a great storyteller. Vic was the type of guy you were always happy to see. He was nice to me when I was a young comic. Some nights starting out were rough, and his encouragement and warmth meant a lot to me. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/qsPHsf4Dia — Sam Morril (@sammorril) April 7, 2020

Vic Henley was always fun to talk to and hang out with. Always. Guy was one of a kind and will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Vic. — Dan Soder (@DanSoder) April 7, 2020

(1/3) So sad. My friend of 30 yrs, @VicHenley , died yesterday. He was so so much fun and a extra brother 2 me. We had a great 30 yr road run of laughs, drinks, work n family. He was Alabama’s finest (cont) pic.twitter.com/tZRevK4Awx — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) April 7, 2020

Just heard the terrible news about Vic Henley. What a genuinely funny and sweet man. And no one knew more about music. #RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/qurq3TNe7p — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) April 7, 2020

RIP @VicHenley, a guy I NEVER saw without a smile on his face. A joyful and kind man beloved of the entire NY comedy community. I loved hearing him rave about Depeche Mode deep cuts in his thick Alabama drawl. What a stomach punch. — Christian Finnegan (@ChristFinnegan) April 7, 2020

Vic Henley was one of the good guys. A smiling happy face in our world. For you that got to see him live you’re lucky. He was a great friend to us Blue Collar Tour guys and many others. So anyway, I’m sure the guys won’t mind if I say from all of us WAR DAMN Eagle! Go Auburn! — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) April 7, 2020

So sad to hear about @vichenley . It hurts. Vic was such a warm special funny man. I was always excited when Vic was on a show because he greeted everyone with a smile and kindness. RIP peace buddy. You were always a light in a dark world. Thanks for being my friend. pic.twitter.com/RT8nUbkNfE — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 7, 2020