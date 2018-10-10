Verne Troyer Death Officially Ruled a Suicide

Nearly half a year after Verne Troyer died, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled his death a suicide.

The Austin Powers star died on April 21 of “sequelae of alcohol intoxication” or alcohol abuse, a report released by the coroner said Wednesday. Sequelae refers to a condition that was the consequence of a previous disease or injury.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As previously reported, Troyer was transported from his North Hollywood home to the hospital on April 3 for reported alcohol intoxication. Three weeks later, he was pronounced dead. He was 49.

His cause of death was initially deferred pending further investigation, despite the autopsy being conducted the day after his death.

In April, a spokesperson for the coroner’s office said the office considered Troyer’s death a “possible suicide” after finding a “very high” amount of alcohol in his system. The final results of the toxicology report were initially set to be released four to six weeks after his death. “His case is deferred at this time pending additional tests,” the spokesperson said.

A statement released by his family following the news of his death alluded to depression and suicide. He had previously been treated for alcohol addiction.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” the statement read. “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Troyer’s family also wrote that he was an “extremely caring individual.”

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the post read. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

The actor was born with a genetic disorder known as achondroplasia dwarfism, making him one of the shortest men in the world at 2 feet, 8 inches. His acting career began in 1994 as a student double in the comedy Baby’s Day Out. In addition to Austin Powers, he went on to star in roles in films like Jingle All the Way, Men in Black, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.