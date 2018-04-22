Verne Troyer Autopsy Scheduled for Next Week

The investigation into the death of actor Verne Troyer began on Sunday by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to The Blast.

The L.A. County Department of the Medical Examiner has scheduled for the 49-year-old’s autopsy to take place next week. A cause of death was not given at the time of his passing.

The Austin Powers actor’s death was announced via his family on his Instagram page on Saturday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the post read. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

Police arrived at Troyer’s house back in early April after a friend alerted the authorities of him being potentially suicidal. The actor had been in and out of rehab for year battling alcoholism.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles,” the post read. “Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help,” the post continued.

Troyer’s acting career began in 1994 as the stunt double in Baby’s Day Out, and he went on to star in such films as Jingle All the Way, Men in Black, My Giant, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Bubble Boy and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

His most well-known role was playing the mute character Mini-Me in the Austin Powers comedy franchise alongside Mike Myers.

Myers released a statement shortly after Troyer’s death, mourning his friend’s passing.

