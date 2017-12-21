Venus Williams Won’t Face Charges in Fatal Crash

Venus Williams was involved in a fatal car accident back in July, and we now know that the tennis superstar won’t face charges in the incident.

A new report has revealed that the Palm Beach Police Department has concluded their investigation and found that 37-year-old Williams was not at fault in the accident.

According to AOL News, the police department also determined that the other car involved in the accident, driven by 68-year-old Linda Barson, was also not at fault.

Weeks after the incident, Linda’s husband, 78-year-old Jerome Barson died of injuries stemming from the accident.

In a police report released shortly after the accident, it was indicated that Williams had been deemed “at fault” in the fatal accident. The police report read, “(Williams) is at fault for violating the right of way of (the other driver).”

Williams initially claimed that she did nothing illegal to cause the accident, and Florida law enforcement eventually stated that they believed her, after reviewing footage from a nearby surveillance camera that caught the whole thing.

Additionally, police also said there was no evidence that Williams was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident. They also said she was not believed to be distracted by a cell phone or electronic device

According to the preliminary follow-up report, Williams placed the blame for the crash on a heavy flow of traffic that forced her to jump out into the intersection.

After the initial police report was made public, Malcolm Cunningham, Williams’ attorney released a statement, saying, “Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light. The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 mph when Mrs. Barson crashed into her. Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations.”

Cunningham went on to say that the incident was “an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”