Vanna White’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Christmas Sweater Has Twitter Speaking out

One of the perks of being Vanna White is unique Wheel of Fortune swag. One thing she got was a unique Christmas sweater with “Vanna White Christmas” as the Wheel of Fortune puzzle answer. Hilariously, the clue was “Before & After,” and got fans talking. Many of the comments came from fans praising her for filling in for co-host Pat Sajak while he recovered from a medical scare.

White, 67, wished everyone the “happiest of holidays,” and included a photo of herself pointing to the sweater. She shared the same photo on Instagram as well.

“Merry Christmas Sweetie!” one fan wrote. “You did a fantastic job filling in for Pat Sajak!!!”

“Merry Christmas!!! You are always going to be the Vowel to my Consonant,” another wrote.

“You as well Vanna, good job in backing Pat up!” another chimed in.

“A happy holiday(s) to you,” another fan tweeted. “And well done for stepping in while Pat had his intestinal trouble. You did what you had to ‘did’. It was a good call under the circumstances.”

“Blessed Christmas and an even better New Year,” one fan tweeted. “Btw, you have been great taking Pat’s place. We’re praying for a complete recovery for him!! Love you both!!”

Back in November, Wheel of Fortune producers announced that White had to fill in for Sajak after he underwent successful emergency surgery to fix a blocked intestine. The first episodes with White hosting aired back on Dec. 20. Sajak-hosted episodes returned this week, but White is hosting all episodes from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10. Sajak-hosted episodes will resume on Monday, Jan. 13.

Although White has been on the show as long as Sajak, she still felt out of her comfort zone at first. She had only served as the popular “letter-turner” on Wheel of Fortune.

“It was good,” White told Us Weekly of her first time hosting. “It was different. It was fun. But I’m glad he’s back. … I learned that I was very uncomfortable doing it and agreeing to do it because it was just so out of my comfort zone, but I learned that I could step up to the plate if I had to.”

White said she never considered hosting before, even though she has been an irreplaceable part of Wheel since it began.

“I have never even thought of hosting the show,” White explained. “Never crossed my mind. But obviously, I stepped in, took one for the team to fill in for him because I’m very familiar with the show after all these years. And our executive producer thought I was the perfect person to do that in his absence.”

Her favorite part about hosting the show was getting to interact with contestants as Sajak famously does every night.

“It was a nice little camaraderie between the contestants and myself,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s like you kind of become close to them in a sweet way. You’re pulling for each and every one of them, and they’re nice, and they’re nervous, and they’re excited, and they’re happy. So it was kind of a little touching moment with me and the contestants.”

White spent her holiday break with family, sharing a photo with her longtime boyfriend John Donaldson on Instagram. White’s two children, Gigi, 23, and Niko, 25, also joined in the fun.

